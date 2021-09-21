Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $28.06 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.