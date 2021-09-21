Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,713. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.