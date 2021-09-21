Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.62. Xylem posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $130.94. 637,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. Xylem has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

