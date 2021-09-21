Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

CLPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,530. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

