Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $55.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.21 million and the highest is $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $215.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $259.26 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,091. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

