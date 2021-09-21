Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post $67.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $165,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.