Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $423.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. NOW posted sales of $326.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.08.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after buying an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 141,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

