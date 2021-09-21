Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. REV Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:REVG opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

