Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.37 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

