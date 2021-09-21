Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

ZGNX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Zogenix by 7.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Zogenix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

