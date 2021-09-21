Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $39.93

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATZAF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

ATZAF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 6,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

