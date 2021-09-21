Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $19.45

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.