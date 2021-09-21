Brokerages Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $7.36

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.

ENDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 87,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,552. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Endo International by 340.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

