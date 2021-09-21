Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $67.49

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

KBCSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

KBC Group stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.51. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

