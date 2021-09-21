Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Target Price at $92.75

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

NYSE MSGE opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,706.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

