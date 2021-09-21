Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT at $27.00

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

SKIN stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 104,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,814,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

