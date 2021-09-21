Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,113,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 117,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

