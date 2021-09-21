Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 972,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

