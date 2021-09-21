Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $756.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.19 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $674.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 66,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

