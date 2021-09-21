Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.85. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at C$17,393,944.96. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,578 shares of company stock worth $202,509.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

