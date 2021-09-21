BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 803.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

