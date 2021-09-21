Burger Swap (BURGER) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.40 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $3.77 or 0.00008717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $64.40 million and approximately $52.49 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00132597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045924 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,771 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,771 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

