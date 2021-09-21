Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.75.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.