Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 271,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,444. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.