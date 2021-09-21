CalAmp (CAMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

