Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

CAL stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.