Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,790 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $310.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.41. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion and a PE ratio of -101.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,261.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,179,693 shares of company stock valued at $331,455,486. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

