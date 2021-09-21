Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,949 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

