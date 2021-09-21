Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,838 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,633 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.