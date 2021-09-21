Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,407 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

