Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,636 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

