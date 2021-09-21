Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 274,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

