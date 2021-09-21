Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CWH opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

