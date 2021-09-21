Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price decreased by Truist from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

CWH opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.70%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

