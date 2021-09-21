Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,400 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.4 days.

CNNEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

CNNEF stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.63%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

