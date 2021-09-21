Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) PT Raised to C$8.50

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.81% from the stock’s current price.

Canacol Energy stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.43. 143,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,413. The company has a market cap of C$606.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.94 and a 12-month high of C$4.15.

In other news, Director David A. Winter bought 8,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

