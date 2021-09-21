Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

NYSE:CNI opened at $113.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,506,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 303,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

