Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Shares of CP stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

