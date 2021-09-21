Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1512 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

NYSE:CP opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

