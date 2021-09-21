Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.79.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.05. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.