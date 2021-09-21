Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,539 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima accounts for about 2.7% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 35,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

