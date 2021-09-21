CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLLDY opened at $5.73 on Monday. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.