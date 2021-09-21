CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CLLDY opened at $5.73 on Monday. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.
CapitaLand Company Profile
