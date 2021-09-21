Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.42.

About Capitol Health

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, Tasmania, and Western Australia. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

