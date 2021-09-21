CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

MTBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,494,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

