Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 5.2% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 1,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 970,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

