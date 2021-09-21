Carlos Palomares Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 49,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,305. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $588.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

