Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,018 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

