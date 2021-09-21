Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,532 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,592. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

