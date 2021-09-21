Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys 908 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

FDS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.55. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $390.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

