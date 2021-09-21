Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. 4,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $113.09.

